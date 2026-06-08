Srinagar Airport runway maintenance scheduled July to October worries businesses
India
Srinagar Airport is set to have the runway unavailable for maintenance every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, plus a complete closure of runway operations from October 1 to October 16, 2026.
Local businesses are worried, since many rely on steady flights for tourism, trade, and transport, especially during the busy Durga Puja holiday season.
Kashmir Economic Alliance warns of losses
The Kashmir Economic Alliance says these closures could hit hotels, houseboats, transporters, and handicraft sellers hard.
KEA's Qazi Touseef also pointed out that air travel is crucial for medical emergencies and shipping goods like fresh produce or medicines.
A long airport shutdown could mean big losses (and tough times) for people across the Valley.