Srinagar Airport runway maintenance scheduled July to October worries businesses India Jun 08, 2026

Srinagar Airport is set to have the runway unavailable for maintenance every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, plus a complete closure of runway operations from October 1 to October 16, 2026.

Local businesses are worried, since many rely on steady flights for tourism, trade, and transport, especially during the busy Durga Puja holiday season.