Srinagar Airport to get nearly ₹1,000cr new terminal

Terminal triples capacity, apron expands

The new terminal will be almost three times larger than the current one, boosting peak-hour passenger capacity from 950 to 2,900.

The airport's apron will expand to fit 15 aircraft instead of just nine.

Plus, expect carbon-neutral features, local artisan touches, and a multi-level car park for at least 1,000 cars, making your travel smoother and greener.