Srinagar Airport to get nearly ₹1,000cr new terminal
India
Big news for travelers: Srinagar Airport is set for a massive expansion, with a brand-new terminal coming in at nearly ₹1,000 crore.
This upgrade is all about keeping up with the surge in tourism: Jammu and Kashmir saw 1.77 crore visitors last year alone.
Terminal triples capacity, apron expands
The new terminal will be almost three times larger than the current one, boosting peak-hour passenger capacity from 950 to 2,900.
The airport's apron will expand to fit 15 aircraft instead of just nine.
Plus, expect carbon-neutral features, local artisan touches, and a multi-level car park for at least 1,000 cars, making your travel smoother and greener.