Srinagar airport to handle 10 million passengers/year after major expansion
India
Srinagar airport is set for a major expansion after getting the official go-ahead.
The new terminal will boost capacity to handle up to 10 million passengers a year, and at peak times, it'll be able to serve nearly 3,000 people at once—so less crowding and smoother travel for everyone.
New civil enclave coming up at the airport
A brand new civil enclave is coming, with ₹1,677 crore being invested into a modern terminal covering 71,500 square meters (about 17.7 acres) on a site of 73.18 acres.
Announced by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this project isn't just about fancier buildings—it's expected to create jobs, attract investment, and make travel in the region way more convenient.
Officials say the project will improve regional connectivity.