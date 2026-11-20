Srinagar becomes world's most polluted city with AQI 354
Srinagar just became the world's most polluted city, with an AQI of 354. That's higher than New Delhi and even cities in Pakistan.
The main culprits? Car emissions, dust from construction, and more people using heating systems as winter sets in.
Srinagar pollution trapped by mountain bowl
Srinagar sits in a mountain bowl, so dirty air gets trapped, especially when there's no rain (which isn't expected until November 28). This makes clearing out pollution really tough.
It's not only Srinagar struggling: New Delhi stood ninth with an AQI of 277, putting people at risk for respiratory and cardiovascular problems.