Srinagar highly earthquake prone yet unprepared, 23 wards vulnerable
India
Srinagar is sitting in one of India's most earthquake-prone zones, but the region is not ready if disaster strikes.
More than half of the country is at risk of earthquakes, and Srinagar falls into the highest danger category.
Packed buildings and narrow roads make things even trickier, with 23 city wards flagged as especially vulnerable.
Committee reviews Srinagar risks, action stalled
A government committee is reviewing the risks, but real action, such as making buildings safer and improving emergency routes, is still on hold.
Experts say it is time to stop just assessing and actually start fixing things so people here are better protected if a big quake hits.