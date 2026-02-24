Srinagar hits 21degC in Feb; farmers worried about apple orchards
India
Kashmir Valley is seeing unusually warm weather for February, with Srinagar hitting 21°C—almost 10 degrees above normal.
This sudden heat, which has in some years been observed alongside extended dry spells and reduced snow cover, has farmers worried about their apple orchards.
Farmers struggling to apply fertilizers on time
Because the soil is so dry, farmers like Tariq Ahmad are struggling to apply fertilizers on time.
Even more worrying: apple trees are flowering early, making them vulnerable if temperatures suddenly drop.
Experts say a surprise frost now could ruin both the quality and quantity of apples.
With over seven lakh families relying on this industry—which produces more than 75% of India's apples—a bad season could hit hard.