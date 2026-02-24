Srinagar hits 21degC in Feb; farmers worried about apple orchards

Farmers struggling to apply fertilizers on time

Because the soil is so dry, farmers like Tariq Ahmad are struggling to apply fertilizers on time.

Even more worrying: apple trees are flowering early, making them vulnerable if temperatures suddenly drop.

Experts say a surprise frost now could ruin both the quality and quantity of apples.

With over seven lakh families relying on this industry—which produces more than 75% of India's apples—a bad season could hit hard.