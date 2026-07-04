Srinagar International Airport cancels 2026 runway shutdowns, keeps nightly maintenance

Omar Abdullah and tourism groups objected

This move comes after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders raised concerns about shutting down the airport during Kashmir's busy tourist season in October.

Tourism groups were worried about how closures would hit local businesses, and Abdullah even suggested using Awantipora airfield as a backup.

The airport now says it's focused on keeping things smooth for travelers, but if you're flying soon, double-check your schedule since some timings might shift with these updates.