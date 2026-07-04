Srinagar International Airport cancels 2026 runway shutdowns, keeps nightly maintenance
Srinagar International Airport has dropped its plan for full runway shutdowns in 2026.
Daytime flights (8am to 5 p.m.) will keep running as usual, while only nightly closures for routine maintenance will continue until October 2026.
The airport also called off the earlier Monday and Tuesday closures and a planned two-week October shutdown.
Omar Abdullah and tourism groups objected
This move comes after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders raised concerns about shutting down the airport during Kashmir's busy tourist season in October.
Tourism groups were worried about how closures would hit local businesses, and Abdullah even suggested using Awantipora airfield as a backup.
The airport now says it's focused on keeping things smooth for travelers, but if you're flying soon, double-check your schedule since some timings might shift with these updates.