Srinagar International Airport ₹1,667cr expansion boosts capacity to 10 million

Srinagar airport to handle 15 aircraft

The airport will soon handle up to 15 aircraft at once (up from just six), plus there'll be parking for 1,000 vehicles and upgrades like Digi Yatra, self-baggage drop, EV charging stations, and more dining spots.

With passenger traffic bouncing back after last year's dip and cargo operations on the rise too, these improvements are set to make flying in and out of Srinagar easier, and help boost tourism in the region.