Srinagar International Airport ₹1,667cr expansion boosts capacity to 10 million
India
Srinagar International Airport is getting a major ₹1,667 crore expansion.
Announced by Director Javed Anjum, the project will boost terminal space from 20,000 to 71,000 square meters and ramp up passenger capacity from 2.5 million to 10 million per year, so expect way less crowding and smoother travel.
Srinagar airport to handle 15 aircraft
The airport will soon handle up to 15 aircraft at once (up from just six), plus there'll be parking for 1,000 vehicles and upgrades like Digi Yatra, self-baggage drop, EV charging stations, and more dining spots.
With passenger traffic bouncing back after last year's dip and cargo operations on the rise too, these improvements are set to make flying in and out of Srinagar easier, and help boost tourism in the region.