Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden closing early April 16
India
Srinagar's famous Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is wrapping up its 2026 season on April 16.
The early closure follows expert advice, since tulip blooms are already fading thanks to a sudden rise in temperature.
The garden opened a week early this year, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sharing the news back in March.
Tulip garden reopened after security audit
Opened in 2008 to boost spring tourism, this spot near Dal Lake showed off over 70 tulip varieties and extra-dense flower beds this season.
After last year's closure following a tragic attack in Pahalgam, the garden reopened after a security audit and welcomed visitors back for another colorful spring.