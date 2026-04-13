Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden closing early April 16 India Apr 13, 2026

Srinagar's famous Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is wrapping up its 2026 season on April 16.

The early closure follows expert advice, since tulip blooms are already fading thanks to a sudden rise in temperature.

The garden opened a week early this year, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sharing the news back in March.