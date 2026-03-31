Srinivas Louis arrested for nationwide bomb hoaxes over property dispute
India
A former assistant professor from Mysuru, Srinivas Louis, has been arrested for sending out bomb hoax emails to courts and police departments all over India.
His actions were driven by anger over a family property dispute that left his father shortchanged, leading him to disrupt judicial work on a big scale.
Delhi Police search phone for clues
Louis was pretty tech-savvy, using tricks like masking his IP address to avoid getting caught.
Delhi Police finally tracked him down and have held him in custody for six days. They've seized his phone and are digging through it for clues about how he managed the hoaxes, which even reached cities in Pakistan.
Investigators are now working to piece together the full extent of what he did and how he stayed hidden so long.