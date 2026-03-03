Srisailam temple closed for lunar eclipse, purification rituals performed India Mar 03, 2026

The famous Srisailam temple was closed today from early morning till evening because of a lunar eclipse.

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam closed and canceled services for this lunar eclipse; purification rituals (Samprokshana and Mahamangala Harati) were performed afterward.

Before shutting its doors, the temple team started the day super early with Mangala Vaidyam and Suprabhata Seva for the deities.