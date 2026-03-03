Srisailam temple closed for lunar eclipse, purification rituals performed
The famous Srisailam temple was closed today from early morning till evening because of a lunar eclipse.
The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam closed and canceled services for this lunar eclipse; purification rituals (Samprokshana and Mahamangala Harati) were performed afterward.
Before shutting its doors, the temple team started the day super early with Mangala Vaidyam and Suprabhata Seva for the deities.
Devotees were allowed back in after the eclipse ended
Once the eclipse ended, purification rituals like Samprokshana and Mahamangala Harati were performed before letting devotees back in for darshan between 9:00pm and 10:30pm.
Usual events like Arjitha Sevas and annaprasadam were skipped today, but devotees were provided darshan between 9:00pm and 10:30pm.