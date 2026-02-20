Srisailam temple to be closed on March 3: Here's why
Heads up if you're planning a visit—the famous Srisailam temple will be closed to devotees most of March 3, 2026, because of the lunar eclipse.
Following tradition, the temple will lock its doors from 6:00am to 7:30pm for special rituals during the eclipse.
What about darshan timings?
Early risers can catch morning darshan between 4:30 and 5:30am before the closure kicks in.
After reopening at 7:30pm evening rituals and darshan will go on until 10:30pm.
But heads up—special sevas, Kalyanotsavam tickets, and free meals (Anna Prasadam) won't be available that day.
Even nearby sub-temples will stay shut until everything's back to normal post-eclipse.