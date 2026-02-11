Srisailam temple welcomes 2L devotees in 3 days

The Brahmotsavams run from February 8 to 18, with big rituals lined up for Maha Shivratri on February 15. To handle the surge, officials have rolled out crowd control plans—think more security teams, medical help on standby, and smarter queue systems. Even goods vehicles are banned from nearby roads to keep things moving smoothly.

Why you should care

This is one of the major Shivaratri destinations in South India—so if you're into cultural events or just curious about how massive festivals are managed, it's worth a look.

Plus, seeing how quickly authorities responded to viral videos about long lines and water shortages shows how fast things can change when social media gets involved.