Srishti Kandari found dead in Dehradun after video alleging harassment
India
A 30-year-old government school lecturer, Srishti Kandari, was found dead at her in-laws' house in Dehradun on July 29.
Just before her death, she sent her mother a video describing ongoing mental harassment from her husband's family.
Her relatives allege the abuse got worse after her father-in-law died and say she was unfairly blamed for his passing.
Srishti had planned to return home the same day.
Public outrage prompts CB-CID probe
Public outrage pushed Uttarakhand's chief minister to order a CB-CID investigation for a fair look into the case.
Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.
The emotional video Srishti left behind has raised even more questions about what really happened.