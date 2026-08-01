Srishti Kandari found dead in Dehradun after video alleging harassment

A 30-year-old government school lecturer, Srishti Kandari, was found dead at her in-laws' house in Dehradun on July 29.

Just before her death, she sent her mother a video describing ongoing mental harassment from her husband's family.

Her relatives allege the abuse got worse after her father-in-law died and say she was unfairly blamed for his passing.

Srishti had planned to return home the same day.