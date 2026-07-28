SSB reserves half of constable GD posts for ex Agniveers
India
Big update from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): half of all constable (general duty) jobs will now be set aside for ex-Agniveers, those who've finished four years under the Agnipath scheme.
This follows a similar move by the Border Security Force (BSF), giving Agnipath veterans a clear path into government service.
SSB splits recruitment into 2 tracks
Recruitment is now split in two. Half the spots go through regular channels, with some seats saved for ex-servicemen, sportspersons, and remustered staff.
The other half is just for ex-Agniveers, first through a special drive, then an open exam if seats are left.