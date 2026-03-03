SSLC, HSC exams in Middle East postponed: Kerala government
India
Kerala has decided to postpone the SSLC and HSC board exams for Indian students in the Middle East, following growing security concerns in West Asia.
The announcement came from Education Minister V Sivankutty, who said student safety is the top priority.
New dates will be announced soon
The exams, which were supposed to start March 5, will be rescheduled—new dates are coming soon.
If you can't attend because of the situation, let your school know; each case will be looked at individually.
The Kerala government says it's committed to supporting students and will keep everyone updated as things develop.