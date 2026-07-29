St. Stephen's students protest shorts ban, call it 'moral policing'
India
St. Stephen's College students are speaking out after a new rule banned wearing shorts in classrooms, the libraries, and the dining hall.
The circular, issued by Principal Susan Elias, has sparked protests, with many calling it "moral policing" and saying it limits personal choice.
St. Stephen's smoking ban, dining IDs
Alongside the shorts ban, the college rolled out stricter rules: no smoking anywhere on campus and mandatory ID cards for dining hall entry.
Some students were even turned away from meals after sports practice because of the shorts ban, adding to their frustration as the new academic year kicks off.