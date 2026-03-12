Stabbed 68 times, man survives brutal revenge attack in Bengaluru
A shocking revenge attack hit Bengaluru on March 9, when Santosh was stabbed 68 times by Sharath and his gang on Magadi Road.
The motive? Sharath blamed Santosh for killing his brother Mohan in 2024 over a car dispute.
Santosh had previously spent time in prison for the case and had only recently been released on bail when he was attacked.
Amazingly, he survived and is now recovering in the hospital.
Police are searching for the gang
This violent incident has left people in Bengaluru uneasy about public safety.
The fact that a gang could pull off something like this out in the open has many questioning how safe their neighborhoods really are.
Police are still searching for Sharath's group, while calls grow louder for stronger security to stop these cycles of revenge and help everyone feel safer around the city.