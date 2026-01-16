Stalin celebrates Tamil icons at upgraded Valluvar Kottam

Big names from politics and literature took home awards: DMK's Duraimurugan received the Perarignar Anna Award, while Dravidar Kazhagam's A. Arulmozhi was honored with the Thanthai Periyar Award. Other winners included VCK legislator M. Sinthanai Selvan (Annal Ambedkar Award), Congress leader S.M. Hidayathullah (Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award), scholar M.P. Sathiyavel Muruganar (Ayyan Thiruvalluvar Award), poet Nellai Jayantha, lyricist Yuga Bharathi, and former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu—plus three Ilakkiya Maamani awardees who each received ₹5 lakh.

Why does this matter?

It's not every day you see such a big nod to Tamil culture and creativity—and with the new upgrades, Valluvar Kottam is set to become an even bigger hub for art lovers and young people looking for inspiration or just a cool place to hang out.