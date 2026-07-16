Stampede-like situation at Puri Rath Yatra; several hospitalized  

The Special Rescue Unit (SRU) was quick to respond to the situation, carrying out rescue operations and evacuating devotees from the congested area.

The affected were given first aid at temporary medical camps and those needing further treatment were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Reports suggest one person may have died in the incident after collapsing from suffocation. The devotee was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) but was declared dead. However, this has not been officially confirmed.