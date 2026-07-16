Stampede-like situation at Puri Rath Yatra; several hospitalized
What's the story
A stampede-like situation occurred during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday. The incident took place on Grand Road (Bada Danda) as a huge number of devotees gathered for the annual religious procession. At least 200 people suffered from breathing difficulties due to the overcrowding and were rushed to Puri Medical for treatment.
Twitter Post
Video shows massive crowd
VIDEO | Puri, Odisha: Devotees gather for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VcocNVQLMz
Rescue efforts
SRU carries out rescue operations
The Special Rescue Unit (SRU) was quick to respond to the situation, carrying out rescue operations and evacuating devotees from the congested area.
The affected were given first aid at temporary medical camps and those needing further treatment were shifted to nearby hospitals.
Reports suggest one person may have died in the incident after collapsing from suffocation. The devotee was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) but was declared dead. However, this has not been officially confirmed.
Safety measures
Emergency response measures implemented
Authorities said they have stepped up crowd management and emergency response measures on Grand Road.
Security personnel, volunteers, and emergency response teams were deployed to regulate crowds and ease congestion.
Additional passageways were created for the movement of devotees and emergency vehicles.
Every year, millions of devotees from all across India and overseas attend the Rath Yatra, one of the country's largest religious gatherings. Managing the enormous crowd remains a significant logistical challenge for the government.