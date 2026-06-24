Stampede at Ranchi JSCA Stadium injures 3 during T20 final
India
A stampede broke out at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday, leaving three people injured.
It happened during the final match of a state-level T-20 cricket league, which was free for everyone to enter.
Even with all the chaos outside, the game carried on as planned.
Ranchi crowd surge prompts police probe
Eyewitnesses said crowds rushed to get in, with some even climbing walls.
Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan explained it was simply too many people at once, but reassured that things are now under control.
The injured were taken to a hospital and are stable.
Police have added extra security and are investigating so nothing like this happens again.