Starlink OneWeb and Jio cleared for satellite internet across India
India
Big news for internet lovers: Starlink, Reliance Jio, and OneWeb just got the green light to roll out satellite internet across India.
Announced at the India Mobile Congress 2026, these companies can start offering services once they clear some security and regulatory checks.
Amazon's Project Kuiper is still waiting on its license.
Government sticks to tech neutral policy
The government says it is sticking to a tech-neutral policy so users can pick their favorite provider.
They are also working on a revenue system to keep things competitive and fair.
Minister Scindia highlighted how these moves are part of India's push for better digital infrastructure and more innovation in telecom.