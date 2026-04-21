Starting Monday West Bengal will impose 9-and-a-half-day pre-election alcohol ban
India
Starting Monday, West Bengal will have a nine-and-one-half-day dry spell (meaning no alcohol sales) thanks to stricter pre-election rules.
Usually, there's just a 48-hour ban before voting, but officials are extending it this time to prevent booze from swaying voters.
Bengal liquor faces 1400cr losses
With around 5,000 bars and off-shops across the state, the industry is bracing for losses of over ₹1,400 crore.
Kolkata alone could lose nearly ₹900 crore in revenue.