Starting today Telangana braces for 3 days of heavy rain
India
Starting today, Telangana is expecting three days of heavy rainfall.
The government's on high alert: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has told officials to act fast on complaints and keep a close eye on flood-prone spots.
Evacuation plans are ready, especially for Pedapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.
Officials order toll-free helplines residents indoors
24/7 control rooms with toll-free numbers have to be set up in every district, so people can get help quickly if needed.
If you're in areas like Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, or Hanumakonda, officials strongly suggest staying indoors and only heading out if it's really necessary.