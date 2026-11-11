As Delhi-NCR chokes, startups implement hybrid work model
What's the story
In light of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), several companies have started implementing a hybrid work model. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had earlier ordered government and private offices to limit physical attendance to 50% from November 5 to November 20. This order covers Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat in Haryana, and Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Corporate response
Snapdeal, Spinny adopt hybrid work model
E-commerce giant Snapdeal has said that nearly half of its employees are working from home between November 5 and November 13 as per the government's directive.
"From 5-13 November, nearly 50% of our team is working remotely. Further decisions in this regard will be evaluated as per government guidance," the company stated.
Similarly, used-car marketplace Spinny has also adopted this arrangement immediately after receiving the government circular.
Office policies
Eternal restricts physical attendance; Moglix continues to operate
Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has also restricted physical attendance at its Gurugram office to 50%.
A source from the company told MoneyControl they are complying with the directive issued by the Gurugram district commissioner.
However, B2B commerce platform Moglix continues to operate from its offices.
"Our teams continue to work from office, in workplaces equipped with air purifiers...We are mindful of the air quality situation across Delhi-NCR," founder and CEO Rahul Garg said.
Pollution crisis
Delhi's air quality worsens after Diwali
The corporate response comes as Delhi's air quality worsened after Diwali celebrations.
On November 10, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was nearly 390, falling in the 'very poor' category.
Several monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400, which fall under 'severe.'
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the capital recording an AQI of 301.
The CAQM's October 30 directive is part of a larger strategy to tackle winter pollution peaks.