State education minister to review Kolkata Christian school's sari complaint
A Kolkata Christian school is under the spotlight after claims surfaced that a teacher was questioned by a colleague for wearing a saffron sari, allegedly because the color wasn't "acceptable" at the school.
The state's education minister has now said he would "look into the matter," following concerns raised by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.
Suvendu Adhikari warns possible NOC loss
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned that if these allegations are confirmed, the school could lose its no-objection certificate.
Bhattacharya also questioned practices at missionary schools, but the association representing them clarified there's actually no staff dress code and urged people not to judge all such schools based on one incident.