States change school hours amid Jharkhand heat wave, yellow alert

Nagpur, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha change timings

Nagpur in Maharashtra has shifted Anganwadi and school timings to 7am to 10:30am.

Uttar Pradesh schools will now start at 7:30am and finish by 12:30pm.

In Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, schools open early at 6:30am and close by 9am.

Some districts like Cuttack and Ganjam have even announced three-day school closures as temperatures hit over 43 degrees Celsius in places like Jharsuguda, so everyone's doing what they can to beat the heat.