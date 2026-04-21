States change school hours amid Jharkhand heat wave, yellow alert
India
With the heat wave turning up in Jharkhand, several states are switching up school hours to keep students safe.
In Jharkhand, from April 21, classes for kindergarten to Class eight now run 7am to 11:30am and classes nine through 12 wrap up by noon after a yellow alert from the weather department.
Nagpur, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha change timings
Nagpur in Maharashtra has shifted Anganwadi and school timings to 7am to 10:30am.
Uttar Pradesh schools will now start at 7:30am and finish by 12:30pm.
In Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, schools open early at 6:30am and close by 9am.
Some districts like Cuttack and Ganjam have even announced three-day school closures as temperatures hit over 43 degrees Celsius in places like Jharsuguda, so everyone's doing what they can to beat the heat.