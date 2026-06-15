Steady rain cools Delhi, IMD forecasts showers until June 19

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand record heavy rains

The rain is being driven by a western disturbance and moist winds from both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have seen heavier downpours, with wind speeds of 60-70km/h reported in some spots.

A yellow alert is out for several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan through June 19.

Temperatures might creep up by 4 to 6 Celsius by June 17 but overall things should stay cooler than last week.