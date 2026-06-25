How to duplicate your lost marriage certificate in India
What's the story
Losing a marriage certificate can be a hassle, particularly for legal and administrative tasks. However, getting a duplicate in India is not as complicated as it seems. With the right steps and documents, you can get your marriage certificate duplicated without much hassle. Here is a guide to help you navigate through the process smoothly, ensuring that all necessary steps are clear and concise.
Tip 1
Gather necessary documents
To apply for a duplicate marriage certificate, you need to have certain documents in place. These include an application form duly filled, an affidavit stating the loss of the original certificate, and identification proof like an Aadhaar card or passport. Having these documents ready will make the process easier and faster.
Tip 2
Visit the relevant authority
The next step is to visit the office where your marriage was registered. This could be either the local municipal corporation or sub-registrar's office, depending on where you got married. Make sure to carry all the required documents with you when you visit.
Tip 3
Pay required fees
There is a nominal fee for applying for a duplicate marriage certificate. The fee may differ according to the state or region, but is usually between ₹50 and ₹100. Make sure to pay this fee at the time of submitting your application to avoid any delays.
Tip 4
Track application status online
After submitting your application, you can track its status online through the official website of your local municipal corporation or sub-registrar's office. This feature allows you to stay updated on any further requirements or approvals needed for processing your request efficiently.
Tip 5
Receive duplicate certificate
Once your application is processed and approved, you will receive your duplicate marriage certificate either via post or by visiting the office again, as per their procedure. Keep this document safe, as it is important for various legal purposes in future transactions and verifications related to your marriage records.