Getting a duplicate marriage certificate in India is not as complicated as it seems

How to duplicate your lost marriage certificate in India

By Vinita Jain 10:02 am Jun 25, 202610:02 am

What's the story

Losing a marriage certificate can be a hassle, particularly for legal and administrative tasks. However, getting a duplicate in India is not as complicated as it seems. With the right steps and documents, you can get your marriage certificate duplicated without much hassle. Here is a guide to help you navigate through the process smoothly, ensuring that all necessary steps are clear and concise.