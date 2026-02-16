Australia is sending back three 12th-century artifacts—a Bhadrakali trident, a stone Nandi from Tiruvarur, and a six-headed Skanda from Thanjavur. Meanwhile, the US is returning two rare bronzes: Sundarar and Paravai Nachiyar — associated with a temple constructed about 900 years ago (circa 12th-13th century) — plus a Somaskandar idol from Tiruvarur district.

Significance of the return

This isn't just about statues—it's about restoring cultural pride.

The Idol Wing-CID's efforts show how teamwork across countries can help right old wrongs and bring lost heritage home.

For anyone who cares about history or just loves a good comeback story, this is one worth celebrating.