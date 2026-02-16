Stolen ancient Tamil Nadu temple idols returning from abroad
Big win for Tamil Nadu: five ancient temple idols stolen years ago are finally coming home from museums in Australia and the US.
Thanks to some determined detective work and international cooperation, these priceless pieces of history will soon be back where they belong.
What are the artifacts
Australia is sending back three 12th-century artifacts—a Bhadrakali trident, a stone Nandi from Tiruvarur, and a six-headed Skanda from Thanjavur.
Meanwhile, the US is returning two rare bronzes: Sundarar and Paravai Nachiyar — associated with a temple constructed about 900 years ago (circa 12th-13th century) — plus a Somaskandar idol from Tiruvarur district.
Significance of the return
This isn't just about statues—it's about restoring cultural pride.
The Idol Wing-CID's efforts show how teamwork across countries can help right old wrongs and bring lost heritage home.
For anyone who cares about history or just loves a good comeback story, this is one worth celebrating.