Stone hits Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi in Firozabad, Mohan Bhagwat safe India Jun 12, 2026

On Thursday evening, someone threw a stone at the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express as it passed through Firozabad.

The window of the E-1 coach was damaged, but RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was on board, was safe since he was sitting on the opposite side.

No one got hurt, according to GRP Inspector Sher Singh.