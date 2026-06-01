Stone hits Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi in Firozabad, Mohan Bhagwat safe
India
On Thursday evening, someone threw a stone at the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express as it passed through Firozabad.
The window of the E-1 coach was damaged, but RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was on board, was safe since he was sitting on the opposite side.
No one got hurt, according to GRP Inspector Sher Singh.
Police review CCTV at Tundla Junction
The train stopped briefly at Tundla Junction so police could check things out.
SP City Ravi Shankar Prasad and his team inspected the area and are now looking at CCTV footage to find out who was behind the attack.
After that, the train continued its journey to Delhi around 7:41pm.