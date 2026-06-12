Stone thrown at train carrying RSS chief Bhagwat, no injuries

Ongoing efforts

One person has been detained for questioning

Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said the incident took place between Rasoolpur and Dakshin police stations at around 7:15pm. He confirmed one person has been detained for questioning as part of ongoing investigations. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed to identify those involved in this stone-pelting incident. A case is being registered based on a formal complaint filed by authorities.