Stone thrown at train carrying RSS chief Bhagwat, no injuries
What's the story
A stone was thrown at the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express, damaging a window of the E-1 coach. The incident occurred between 7:15 and 7:20pm on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district when the train was passing through after crossing Makkhanpur station, Hindustan Times reported. The coach was carrying Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was seated on the opposite side and remained unharmed.
Investigation underway
No passenger suffered any injury
After the incident, the train was stopped at Tundla Junction, and authorities were informed. Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Sher Singh confirmed Bhagwat's safety, saying, "Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat was traveling in the same coach whose window glass was damaged. He was seated on the other side and was completely safe. No passenger suffered any injury." Senior police officials, including Firozabad SP City Ravi Shankar Prasad, reached the spot to investigate.
Investigation progress
Police teams working to identify those responsible
Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, SK Bhagat, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Agra Range, Shailesh Pandey, also reached Firozabad to oversee the situation. ADG Bhagat confirmed that only the outer glass pane was damaged and no injuries were reported. He said police teams were working to identify those responsible for this incident.
Ongoing efforts
One person has been detained for questioning
Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said the incident took place between Rasoolpur and Dakshin police stations at around 7:15pm. He confirmed one person has been detained for questioning as part of ongoing investigations. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed to identify those involved in this stone-pelting incident. A case is being registered based on a formal complaint filed by authorities.