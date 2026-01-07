Cops, locals clash during demolition near Delhi mosque; several injured

A pre-dawn demolition drive in Old Delhi 's Turkman Gate area turned tense on Wednesday night as miscreants tried to breach barricades and pelted stones at police. The drive, which started around 1:00am near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, was carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to remove unauthorized structures. About 30 bulldozers and 50 dump trucks were deployed for this anti-encroachment action.

Protest response Police use tear gas to control protest The drive was carried out under a Delhi High Court order. During the operation, some residents threw stones at the officials, leading to clashes and injuries to five police personnel. The police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control. Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), said some miscreants threw stones during the drive but "the situation was promptly brought under control with minimal and measured use of force."

Court MCD's decision taken on high court order The Delhi HC in November had ordered the removal of encroachments on 38,940 square feet at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate. It granted the MCD and PWD three months. In December, the MCD announced that structures beyond 0.195 acres would be demolished due to lack of proof for ownership or lawful possession by the mosque's managing committee or Waqf Board. On January 4, MCD officials visited the site to mark the encroached land but were met with protests from residents.

Legal proceedings Demolition drive conducted despite court notice The managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi then challenged the MCD's decision to remove alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and graveyard at Ramlila Maidan. The encroachments comprised portions of a road, a footpath, a "baraat ghar," a parking area, and a private diagnostic center. The mosque's managing committee stated that it uses the land in question and pays a leasing fee to the waqf board.

Twitter Post Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons #UPDATE | Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate, where a Delhi Police team was attacked. Approximately 10 people have been detained. The stone-pelters are being identified with the help of CCTV… https://t.co/MlRDSCFvo5 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2026