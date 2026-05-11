Storms uproot trees and damage homes in Himachal Pradesh
India
Himachal Pradesh faced some wild weather on Monday, with thunderstorms and rain, and winds up to 65km per hour hitting several districts.
In Kullu, uprooted trees blocked the Jalori Pass, while damaged vehicles were reported in Sundernagar area of Mandi district.
Villages like Ghalincha and Kandi saw roofs blown off at least five houses and 10 cowsheds.
Kangra lineman electrocuted, Mandi cattle killed
Mandi district lost dozens of cattle to lightning strikes during the storm.
Power was knocked out in Shimla and Kangra after storm damage, and a lineman was tragically electrocuted while fixing lines in Kangra. Restoration is ongoing.
The weather office has warned of more storms, hail, and strong winds through May 16 as a new western disturbance moves in.