Storms uproot trees and damage homes in Himachal Pradesh

Kangra lineman electrocuted, Mandi cattle killed

Mandi district lost dozens of cattle to lightning strikes during the storm.

Power was knocked out in Shimla and Kangra after storm damage, and a lineman was tragically electrocuted while fixing lines in Kangra. Restoration is ongoing.

The weather office has warned of more storms, hail, and strong winds through May 16 as a new western disturbance moves in.