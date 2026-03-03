Strait of Hormuz closed: What it means for India

US and Israeli strikes on Iran have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. This has sent crude prices soaring and put a real strain on India, which depends heavily on this route for its daily oil imports.

Impact on oil imports and trade India gets a significant share of its crude oil from Gulf countries through this strait.

With ships now forced to take a much longer route around Africa, costs and delivery times have jumped.

Thousands of Indian export containers are stuck, and rice exporters warn of possible disruptions to food exports if things don't improve soon.

Possible rise in food prices Rising shipping costs have put rice export commitments to the Gulf on hold.

There's also concern about pulses (like lentils), with experts warning prices could spike if the conflict continues beyond a week.

If shipping stays limited, regional food supply disruptions and higher grocery bills could result.