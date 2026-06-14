Strait of Hormuz conflict cuts India's bitumen imports, slowing highways
India
India's big highway projects have hit a snag because the ongoing conflict near the Strait of Hormuz is messing with bitumen supplies, the stuff that keeps roads together.
Since most of India's bitumen imports come from West Asia, imports dropped sharply this year, making it tough to meet targets like building 10,000km of highways in 2026-27 and finishing thousands more rural roads.
Government extends deadlines, tests bio-bitumen
The government has given contractors extra time (two to four months) and cost adjustments to help them cope with pricier materials.
They're also testing bio-bitumen made from rice straw as a backup, but commercial production hasn't started yet, so for now, road construction remains stuck in slow gear.