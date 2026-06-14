Strait of Hormuz conflict cuts India's bitumen imports, slowing highways India Jun 14, 2026

India's big highway projects have hit a snag because the ongoing conflict near the Strait of Hormuz is messing with bitumen supplies, the stuff that keeps roads together.

Since most of India's bitumen imports come from West Asia, imports dropped sharply this year, making it tough to meet targets like building 10,000km of highways in 2026-27 and finishing thousands more rural roads.