Strait of Hormuz crisis: 37 Indian ships, 1,100 sailors stranded
After the 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis began on Feb. 28 and IRGC statements around March 2 said the strait was closed—statements that followed US-Israel airstrikes—37 Indian-flagged ships with over 1,100 sailors are stranded in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
About 150 other vessels from around the world are also anchored outside the strait, and shipments of crude oil and LNG to India have been disrupted.
This blockade has trapped maritime assets and caused a huge drop in daily oil transit, with some shipments of crude oil and LNG to India affected.
It's also left thousands of tons of onions and rice containers stuck at ports—bad news for exports and prices back home.
Major global shipping companies are now rerouting around Africa, adding weeks to delivery times and driving up costs worldwide.
India has set up a special response team and is coordinating with the Navy to support stranded sailors and their families during this crisis.