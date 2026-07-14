Strait of Hormuz endangers Indian sailors amid US Iran conflict
The Strait of Hormuz, a major route for ships, has gotten pretty dangerous since the U.S.-Iran conflict kicked off in late February 2026.
Sadly, seven Indian sailors have lost their lives in attacks connected to this ongoing tension.
With missile strikes and naval clashes happening more often, it has become a risky place for anyone working on ships.
Indian sailors killed aboard multiple tankers
The first three Indian casualties were reported on March 1: one was killed on the MKD Vyom oil tanker after an attack the US military blamed on Iranian forces, while two others died aboard the Skylight vessel near Oman.
Another sailor died in a fire on May 8 as security got worse.
Things escalated even further: on June 9, a US strike claimed three more Indian crew members on the Settebello tanker, and just yesterday (July 13), Iranian missiles hit U.A.E. oil tankers, killing one Indian sailor and injuring eight others (including six Indian sailors).
The situation remains tense for crews operating there.