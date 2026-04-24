Strait of Hormuz tensions choke fertilizer trade, threaten global farming
India
Big trouble for global farming: Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have nearly stopped ships from passing through, blocking vital fertilizer shipments.
Since almost 30% of the world's fertilizer trade relies on this route, farmers everywhere are feeling the pinch, and food production could take a serious hit.
Gas dependence raises nitrogen fertilizer prices
Because nitrogen-based fertilizers depend heavily on natural gas, prices are shooting up, especially for countries like India that depend on these imports.
While there is enough stock for now, rising costs might mean bigger subsidies or higher prices soon.
In places like South Asia and Africa, tight budgets could force farmers to use less fertilizer, risking smaller harvests and more food insecurity down the line.