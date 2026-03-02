Stranded in Dubai: Indian couple's desperate plea for help
Neeru Garg, a college principal from Bathinda, and her husband Parveen got stranded in the UAE after strikes in the region caused airspace disruptions.
Their Sharjah-Amritsar flight was canceled last minute, leaving them stuck at the airport for hours before being asked to leave late at night—without any help finding a place to stay.
After a tough night searching for hotels, they ended up far from the airport in an expensive room.
The next day, with money and medicines running out, they found temporary shelter thanks to an Indian doctor in Dubai.
Neeru's video appeal for evacuation reached local leaders back home, who are now trying to get them assistance.
Support networks matter when you're far from home
This story shows how fast global events can turn travel upside down—and how support networks really matter when you're far from home.
It's a reminder that even experienced travelers can find themselves in sudden trouble abroad.