'Stranded students': Medical interns in Iran share situation on ground
Over 1,200 Indian medical students—most from Jammu and Kashmir—are stranded in Iran after US and Israeli airstrikes. AIMSA is pushing for their immediate evacuation.
The Indian Embassy had already moved more than 200 students by bus from Tehran to Qom earlier this week.
Students are dealing with explosions, air-raid sirens
Students are mostly confined indoors at universities, dealing with explosions nearby, air-raid sirens, and internet disruptions.
Fatima from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences shared that about 25-30 classmates are making do with limited supplies while waiting for help.
Online classes, hospital shifts continue for students
Despite everything, students still have to attend online classes or hospital shifts.
Exams are set for March 5, 2026 and March 28, 2026—even final-year students must keep working in hospitals.
AIMSA's vice president has suggested alternate evacuation routes through Armenia and its J&K unit has asked authorities to postpone exams until things calm down.