Stranded tourists return home after UAE reopens airspace

Nearly 200 tourists from Gujarat, stuck in the Middle East because of airspace shutdowns during US-Israel-Iran tensions, are back home. Their five-day Dubai-Abu Dhabi trip turned unexpectedly stressful when flights were grounded due to regional conflict.

Tourists heard distant explosions near their Dubai hotel The group's return was delayed as UAE closed its skies for several days.

Some travelers heard distant explosions near their Dubai hotel but stayed safe and calm—Rajendra Patel, one of the tourists, said everyone kept it together despite the tense vibe.

Indian authorities, BAPS Hindu Mandir pitched in Getting everyone home took serious teamwork: tour operators, Indian authorities in the UAE, and even the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi pitched in.

Their flight finally landed in Ahmedabad at 2:30am on March 5.

It's a reminder that international cooperation matters when things get unpredictable.