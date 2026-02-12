Stray bull attacks biker in Noida, critically injures him
India
Prakhar, a commuter in Noida's Sector 168, was seriously injured on February 10 when a stray bull suddenly charged at him as he rode his bike home from work.
Even with a helmet, he suffered severe injuries after being knocked off his bike.
The shocking CCTV footage quickly went viral on social media.
Prakhar is now in critical condition at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, undergoing surgeries for serious brain injuries.
His brother Pranav posted about the incident online, tagging officials and reporting Prakhar's condition and details of the attack—his post has already crossed 80,000 views.
This isn't an isolated case: recent attacks by bulls and stray dogs have raised urgent questions about public safety in urban areas.