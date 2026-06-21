Stray cow charges at child in Tughlakabad, Delhi, CCTV shows
India
A stray cow suddenly charged at a child playing in Tughlakabad, Delhi, on Friday.
The moment was caught on CCTV and quickly spread online.
The child is recovering and is currently doing well.
A man who rushed to help was also attacked before several other people managed to drive the cow away.
Tughlakabad residents report increasing stray animals
People living in Tughlakabad say stray animals are becoming a real problem, causing disruptions and safety concerns.
After this incident, many say stray animals are increasing and causing frequent problems for people living in the locality.