Stray dog bites 15 in Tamil Nadu's Manakkudi village
Fifteen people, including several children, were bitten by a stray dog in Manakkudi village near Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday evening.
The attacks continued into the night, and victims like Annie, Lissy, Amala Mary, Thangam, and Mary Stella were rushed to hospital for treatment.
Seven others went to private clinics.
Kids badly hurt; officials take action
Three children suffered serious bites on their heads and faces. Villagers say stray dogs have become a real problem here—some even chase schoolkids despite repeated complaints.
District Collector R Alagumeena visited the victims, inquired about their condition and reportedly asked local bodies to immediately start animal birth control measures.
Since April 2025, there have been over 2,400 dog bite cases in the district and one rabies death.
Not just local—Kerala sees similar attacks
A reported incident on January 14 in Malappuram — not independently verified — said a worker sustained nearly 15 bite injuries while rescuing a girl from a stray dog.