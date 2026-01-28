Stray dog bites 15 in Tamil Nadu's Manakkudi village

Kids badly hurt; officials take action

Three children suffered serious bites on their heads and faces. Villagers say stray dogs have become a real problem here—some even chase schoolkids despite repeated complaints.

District Collector R Alagumeena visited the victims, inquired about their condition and reportedly asked local bodies to immediately start animal birth control measures.

Since April 2025, there have been over 2,400 dog bite cases in the district and one rabies death.