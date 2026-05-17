Stray dog bites over 10 on Kakkalur road near Tiruvallur
India
A stray dog went on a biting spree in Kakkalur village, near Tiruvallur, injuring more than 10 people on Sunday.
The attack happened right on the main road, catching pedestrians off guard, including Sarasu, a municipal worker heading home.
Everyone hurt was taken to the local government hospital for treatment.
Police register case as locals worry
Police have registered a case and are investigating what happened.
The injured include several residents from Kakkalur.
After this incident, locals are worried about safety and stray dogs in their area.