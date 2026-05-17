Stray dog bites over 10 on Kakkalur road near Tiruvallur India May 17, 2026

A stray dog went on a biting spree in Kakkalur village, near Tiruvallur, injuring more than 10 people on Sunday.

The attack happened right on the main road, catching pedestrians off guard, including Sarasu, a municipal worker heading home.

Everyone hurt was taken to the local government hospital for treatment.