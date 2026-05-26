Stray dog eating leftovers at Hyderabad airport sparks hygiene concerns
A video showing a stray dog munching on leftover food at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has gone viral, raising questions about cleanliness.
The dog was spotted standing on seating outside the food court, enjoying scraps left by travelers, while most people nearby did not seem to notice.
The clip quickly drew criticism across social media, with many worried about hygiene at such busy places.
Airport, GHMC addressed 21 stray dogs
Airport authorities say they are taking the issue seriously. They have teamed up with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, GHMC, and have already addressed 21 stray dogs from the airport since January 2026.
To prevent similar incidents, they are improving waste management by using covered bins for food waste and asking staff to be extra vigilant about keeping things clean.
Even so, the incident has sparked ongoing conversations about standards at major transit hubs.