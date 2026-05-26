Stray dog eating leftovers at Hyderabad airport sparks hygiene concerns

Airport, GHMC addressed 21 stray dogs

Airport authorities say they are taking the issue seriously. They have teamed up with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, GHMC, and have already addressed 21 stray dogs from the airport since January 2026.

To prevent similar incidents, they are improving waste management by using covered bins for food waste and asking staff to be extra vigilant about keeping things clean.

Even so, the incident has sparked ongoing conversations about standards at major transit hubs.