Stray dog wanders into Hyderabad airport lounge, video sparks concern

Hyderabad airport, GHMC step up measures

Airport officials called it a one-off incident and say they're stepping up efforts to keep stray animals out.

They've teamed up with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has tackled 21 stray dog cases since January 2026.

Staff are now trained to be extra watchful, and all trash must go in covered bins to help prevent repeat visits from furry guests.