Stray dog wanders into Hyderabad airport lounge, video sparks concern
India
A stray dog casually wandered into Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport lounge, and the video quickly went viral.
People online were pretty surprised (and a bit concerned) about how a dog got past security, raising questions about safety and cleanliness in such a busy spot.
Hyderabad airport, GHMC step up measures
Airport officials called it a one-off incident and say they're stepping up efforts to keep stray animals out.
They've teamed up with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has tackled 21 stray dog cases since January 2026.
Staff are now trained to be extra watchful, and all trash must go in covered bins to help prevent repeat visits from furry guests.