Next Article
Street dogs attack toddler in Karnataka
A three-year-old girl was bitten and dragged by street dogs while on her way to a shop in Old Hubballi, Karnataka.
The scary moment was caught on CCTV, but thankfully, she was quickly rescued and is now being treated at KIMS Hospital.
Residents demand action against stray dogs
The incident has left residents upset and frustrated with local authorities for not managing the stray dog problem.
People are demanding stronger action to prevent more attacks like this—especially since similar cases have happened before, including one earlier this year in Hyderabad.
Many feel it's time for better animal control to keep everyone safe.