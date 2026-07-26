Strike at Odesa port leaves 2 Indian crew unaccounted for
India
A strike hit Ukraine's Port of Odesa on July 25, leaving two Indian crew members from the MV AGN Ragnar unaccounted for.
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv says two other Indians are safe, and they're working with local authorities to find the missing pair.
Indian embassy warns against Ukraine travel
Odesa is a major Black Sea port that's been targeted repeatedly since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The embassy is urging Indians to avoid travel to Ukraine, given the ongoing conflict and attacks like this one.
Search and rescue operations are still underway, and shipping in the region has taken a hit due to these risks.